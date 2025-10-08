Reader view: Fresh energy, new voices for Mountlake Terrace

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

At the Oct. 2 Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting, something caught my attention. During the liaison reports, a couple of councilmembers used the City’s annual art exhibit to argue against term limits, noting such events happen because of long-standing service.

I’ll be the first to agree: The art show is one of Mountlake Terrace’s gems. My family has walked through it nearly every year since we moved here. Seeing our neighbors’ creativity on display always leaves us with a deeper appreciation for our community.

Some councilmembers praised the Arts Commission for its many years of experience in running the show and used that as a reason to oppose term limits. Continuity brings expertise and helps deliver quality events, but expertise shouldn’t prevent new leaders from stepping forward.

That is why I support term limits at all levels of government. Leadership renewal lets more residents bring fresh ideas to the table. Serving on the Fiscal Sustainability Taskforce and attending Council meetings have shown me how challenging the job is. Projects stretch across years, and many of the things we all want — more walkable streets, a vibrant Town Center, more businesses and community events — require patience and persistence. The council deserves credit for what is already in motion, including Vision 2044 and staff retention efforts.

When the same group stays in leadership too long, it’s easy to believe current ideas are the best. In software, if you stop building and adapting, your product becomes obsolete. The same is true in local government. Good ideas become great when we welcome new voices.

We have no shortage of residents eager to serve. Fourteen applied for the open Position 3 seat, 27 for the Fiscal Sustainability Taskforce and 21 for advisory commissions this year. Mountlake Terrace isn’t a city struggling to find leaders. It’s full of people ready to step up.

Some argue that constant turnover risks losing institutional knowledge. But council elections are staggered, which means that experience is always carried forward. Knowledge doesn’t disappear, but opportunities expand. Term limits, or at least a culture of leadership renewal, keep fresh energy flowing into decision-making.

Mountlake Terrace is at an exciting moment. The light rail opened last August, connecting us more directly to the region. Our Town Center has empty lots ready to become restaurants, cafes and gathering spaces. Residents want more festivals, activities and reasons to come together. We’re on a good path, but we also know there are more ideas out there.

Mountlake Terrace is only four square miles, but our neighborhoods — Melody Hill, Cedar Terrace, Town Center, Cascade View, Gateway and Lake Ballinger — are as diverse as our residents. Everyone should feel represented and heard in city government. Renewal isn’t about criticizing those who serve. It’s about believing in our community’s full potential and creating room for the next generation.

That is the vision I see: a city where new leaders bring fresh energy, where experienced leaders pass along their knowledge and where residents from every neighborhood feel connected to the decisions that shape our future. Let us celebrate the progress we have made, but also create space for the next great ideas.

Some of the brightest ideas for our city haven’t been heard yet, and it’s time we make room for them.

Danny Luoma lives in Mountlake Terrace.