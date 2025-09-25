Reader view: Don’t try turning Mountlake Terrace into something it’s not

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The recent Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting on Sept. 18 showed us again that our councilmembers are not willing to reduce spending when they have a clear opportunity to do so. With the single exception of Laura Sonmore, the Council voted to hire a marketing firm to “Promote and Market the City.”

I’m not sure if the members realize this, but Mountlake Terrace is not on the hot list of must-visit sites or cities to see while vacationing in the great Northwest. The cost of this contract — around $68,000 — while not huge in comparison to the total budget, would cover half a year’s salary of one of the city employees. At a time when the city is looking for ways to keep the fine employees we have, this seems like a low-benefit cost the city did not need to take on.

On top of this issue, the Council recently entertained a presentation by the promoters of the 2026 World Cup, suggesting that MLT should “get on board” with them to see the benefits that would flood the city with visitors during next summer’s activities. Somehow, I have a hard time imagining people coming from around the world to watch their teams play for one of the most prestigious trophies in sports, taking the time to travel for an hour or more to see the exciting things that Mountlake Terrace has to experience. It’s more likely we will see people venturing no further than the surrounding environs of the sports arenas where the matches are being held.

MLT has always been, and most likely always will be, a community built for and around residential living. We don’t have a fabulous waterfront/marina. There is no unique shopping village full of amazing curio shops. There isn’t even a fantastic amusement park full of rides and games to enjoy.

This is a city that is centered around the needs of the people and families who live and work here. Filled with schools, local shopping and local sport and gaming facilities and parks, catering to the needs of the people who live here. Keeping that designation alive has, and will continue to be, the top priority on my list of considerations while being involved and living in Mountlake Terrace.

It would be more helpful to the citizens of Mountlake Terrace for the councilmembers to work hard to find ways to reduce the cost of city services and allow us to keep more of our hard-earned money in our own pockets. Not sharing the tax coffers with companies from who knows where trying to change the image of our beautiful, little city into something it can never be, and which no one wants.

Let’s keep Mountlake Terrace the great little town that it is. A place where people want to live, not just visit.

Steve Mosman is a Mountlake Terrace resident.