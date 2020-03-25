Re-opening date uncertain for MLT’s Concern for Neighbors Food Bank

Normally abuzz with activity on Tuesday mornings, the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank in Mountlake Terrace was quiet this week during its regular distribution hours.

The food bank, normally open for those seeking assistance on Tuesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., sat vacant after it was announced a volunteer had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the month and then died from complications on March 21.

Concern for Neighbors Executive Director Mike Begeman had announced March 22 that the food bank would be closed this week.

Approximately 100 families are supplied with a week’s worth of both perishable and non-perishable food items during the food bank’s normal operations. No one showed up on Tuesday, March 24 looking for food.

The Lynnwood and Edmonds Food Banks “have stepped up to help any of our clients in need,” Begeman said.

A reopening date for the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank has not been announced. “We’re going to spend time this week cleaning the warehouse and we will reopen again as soon as we are comfortable with going forward,” Begeman stated.

Begeman suggested that those who wish to support the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank right now should consider assisting with the operations of the food banks in Lynnwood and Edmonds.

“One way the community can help is to volunteer with these food banks,” Begeman said. “I’ve been told that support is down — understandable since the volunteer pool is typically made up of over 60-year-old folks.”

For more information on the three food banks, click these websites:

Concern for Neighbors Food Bank – www.concern4neighborsfb.org

Lynnwood Food Bank – lynnwoodfoodbank.org

Edmonds Food Bank – edmondsfoodbank.org

— By Doug Petrowski