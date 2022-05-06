Re-Imagining Retirement: What’s your Secret Sauce?

On the theme of thriving, I’m just stopping by to test your personal understanding of yourself.

What’s your Secret Sauce? What makes life work for you? Or, what do people frequently come to you for?

For me, thinking about this for myself makes me feel warm inside. Does it for you, too?

Sure, it could be your famous barbecue recipe! Or brownies? How about bread pudding, stew or casserole? Linda told me recently she just creates as she goes and often gets compliments on her results — wow, what a talent!

Understanding ourselves is not something we do every day, right? Yet, consider what the impact on mental strength and mental health would be if we did?

What’s your special talent?

What can you accomplish easily?

When people ask for you input or participation, what do you usually offer? Your contribution? Your specialty?

Where do you make a difference? In the dreaming phase, the planning or organizing phase? In the reveal, production or maintenance phase?

Maybe you wish “they” knew what you could really do? You are so quiet; are your ideas in your head and yet to be revealed or are they for your eyes only?

Perhaps your Secret Sauce shows up in your designing your kids’ costumes, party themes or garden.

I’m excited about you bringing to mind today warm feelings about your unique talent.

My friend, I invite you to share your Secret Sauce often. Notice how you feel when you do. Yes, it may take courage and being vulnerable. And, it may result in something new and even better than you can imagine coming into life. A small miracle or a new creation because you were brave to share your Secret Sauce.(Someone needs it.)

And your heart danced! Right?

People who know themselves more, describe their results as:

Thrive, not just arrive.

Know what makes you tick in a good way.

Be a True participant in life by giving your best.

If you need help knowing yourself better, let’s chat a bit.

Encouragement is my Secret Sauce.

— By Sharon Rolph

Sharon Rolph is an Essence & Retirement coach who lives in Edmonds and aspires to be an international speaker. Her new book, Fresh Courage in Retirement: finding purpose, Essence and fulfillment, is now available through herself and Amazon. Learn more at https://www.sharonrolph.com where she offers a free ebook: a Call to Courage: 3 Tips to Awaken & Ignite Your Inner Spark.