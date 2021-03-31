Re-Imagining Retirement: Hope

Good Friday was a day I took as a holiday, when my job started allowing personal choice holidays. For me it was a combination of deliberately marking springtime, the earth coming back to life and reflecting on new growth, in addition to the spiritual meaning. Honoring all of it. What things do you honor? Stand in awe of?

Maybe for me it includes the respect of transformation and renewal. The magic of something seemingly dead coming back to life. Could be metaphorically or literal. Love. A spark of Hope. A beginning. A possibility.

At a convention a couple years ago, I came home with this nugget, “Never underestimate the power of a planted seed.” We were given a small container of dirt, a packet of seed, a marker peg and instructions to water and put it in sunshine when we got home. On the marker peg we could write our symbolic hoped-for-harvest. Wow! A spark, an idea, a beginning. A gift to imagine.

This Good Friday I want to give you a gift – to imagine a renewed vitality in this world

An essence and retirement coach, Sharon Rolph is a 25-plus-year resident of Lynnwood and Edmonds who presents to local senior centers. She earned her masters degree in applied behavioral science and bachelor’s degree in administration from City University.