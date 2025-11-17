Ranked-choice voting to be explored during Nov. 20 meeting in Everett

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!
FairVote Washington and Snohomish Indivisible are hosting a meeting Thursday, Nov. 20 in Everett for anyone interested in learning how ranked-choice voting works.
According to a news release on the event, you’ll hear from recently elected candidates and practice using ranked-choice voting to discuss top issues to consider for revising the Snohomish County Charter. You’ll also participate in a demonstration election “showcasing how election reform helps everyone have a say in their local politics,” the release said.
The meeting will run from 6:15-9 p.m. at Everett Station, Weyerhaeuser Room, 3201 Smith Ave., Everett. There will be time for socializing, pizza and light refreshments prior to the presentation, which begins at 7 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.