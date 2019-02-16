Ramsey Chavez Airbrush Exhibit at MLT Library through March 31

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Ramsey Chavez Airbrush Exhibit at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W. through March 31.

A self-taught artist, Chavez uses the airbrush to create portraits, landscapes and fantasy works of art on a variety of surfaces including canvas, metal, and walls. His mural of Chief Sealth outside of The Crocodile in Seattle was commissioned by musician Ayron Jones for use in the music video, Love is the Answer.

Ramsey’s work has won awards in 2018 Arts of the Terrace Juried Show and the Kenmore Juried Art Show. He has exhibited work in the Beauty of the Northwest Juried Show, Breakroom Gallery Group Show, Las Laguna Gallery Group Show, and at the

Skylark Café.

You can find more of Ramsey’s work at www.facebook.com/ramseychavezart.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show runs through March 31 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.