Ramp up to the holidays with classes from Verdant on food, mindful eating

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, the Verdant Health Commission is offering free classes to provide inspiration and motivation to take care of your health this holiday season. The classes listed below, and more, are open for registration and will be offered virtually on Zoom. Visit verdanthealth.org for more details or to sign up.

Mindful Eating Across the Holidays on Monday, Nov. 15 at noon

The holidays provide an opportunity to slow down and engage mindfulness practices to savor celebrations. Specific strategies for mindful eating and tips for maintaining a positive relationship with food will be discussed with a registered dietitian nutritionist. Learn more or register here.

Cooking Demo: Salmon for the Holidays on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Looking for a festive meal idea for your upcoming holiday gatherings? A registered dietitian will prepare salmon and two side dishes while highlighting the nutritional virtues of these featured dishes and providing simple tips for maximizing flavor and presentation for your special meal. Learn more or register here.

Cooking Demo: Dips, Small Bites & Side Dishes for the Holidays on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

Join Verdant for an adventure in healthy and tasty twists to appetizers and side dishes. This demo will discuss ways to stay on track with your health goals during the holiday season. Learn more or register here.