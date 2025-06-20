Ramp closures and lane reductions scheduled for work on Lynnwood Link Extension

Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work in Lynnwood to support the Lynnwood Link Extension project. The work involves the following closures:
– The northbound I-405 off-ramp to southbound I-5 and the right lane on the southbound I-405 on-ramp to southbound I-5, from 11 p.m. Saturday, June 21, until 4 a.m. Sunday, June 22.
– The right lane on southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly Saturday, June 21, until Monday morning, June 23.
– The eastbound and westbound 164th Street Southwest on-ramps to southbound I-5, and the two right lanes on southbound I-5 between I-405 and Maple Road, from 10 p.m. Sunday, June 22, until 4 a.m. Monday, June 23.
– The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 from 9 p.m. Thursday, June 26, until 5 a.m. Friday, June 27.
