Ramona Faires: She loved her family, travel, boats and adventures

Ramona Faires

Ramona left this life on February 12, 2023, at Sunrise of Edmonds memory care facility. She was born on May 4, 1941, in Cumberland, Maryland, to Harry and Evelyn Potter. She attended Grade School and High School in their hometown of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, where she was valedictorian her senior year and “the smartest kid in class.” A highlight of her youth was representing West Virginia in the National American Homemaker of Tomorrow contest where she was fourth in the nation.

Ramona earned a B. S. degree from West Virginia University where she graduated with high honors.

She then traveled to Germany with her then husband where Pam, their first child, was born. The family moved to Fort Benning, Georgia where she gave birth to their son Steve. Her children were a significant part of her life.

At that point, she went back to West Virginia University where she earned a Master of Arts degree while rearing two small children.

After her master’s degree, she taught English near Cleveland and was very well regarded by her peers.

After living in several different places, the family moved to Tacoma, Washington, where she taught English at both Tacoma Community College and Fort Steilacoom Community College (now Pierce College), where she made many lifelong friends.

Leaving teaching, she was hired as a technical writer at Tacoma Boat in 1977 and was quickly promoted to manager of the technical writing group and then the complete logistics group where she interfaced with both writers and customers.

In 1983 she took a job at ELDEC as the technical writing manager and eventually became manager of engineering services.

Ramona met Bruce Faires, the love of her life, and married in March 1987. When ELDEC was sold in 1995, she quit her job and went with her husband to Long Island, New York. The two spent four years exploring New England and New York City. Some of her fondest memories were formed during this time.

In 1998 the couple built a home at Westgate in Edmonds. The loving, selfless, and brilliant Ramona made continuing contributions to her community by volunteering on the Edmonds Arts Commission, where she served as President, and assisted with the literacy program for many years at Seaview where she supported several teachers by serving as an elementary school reading tutor; she loved the time with her students. She also worked to support the district’s Head Start program. Along with the other like-minded women, Ramona raised funds for Victims of Domestic Violence in Snohomish County.

Ramona found time to entertain and travel. She loved the theater and, with her husband, subscribed to Driftwood and Seattle Repertory Theater as well as journeyed to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

Never did Ramona forget her family. She was the perfect wife to Bruce, mother to Pam and Steve, and “Mimi” to her grandchildren. Her love of travel, boats, and adventure were shared with all of them.

Sadly, Ramona moved to Sunrise of Edmonds Memory Care Facility in 2020. More than once employees told Ramona’s visitors, she was the sweetest resident. She never lost the smile that told family and friends that she loved them dearly.

She is survived by her husband Bruce; her daughter Pamela Bass (Gary) who reside in Lynnwood and son Steve Minney (Karla) who live in Houston, TX; her sister Judith Kistler and her niece Clayton Post; stepdaughters Kristi Swartz (Kevin) and Kolleen Seals (Jeff) plus nieces Karen Engler (Andy) and Kelly Webb (Richard). She was also Mimi to grandchildren Claire, Audrey, Jacob, Miranda, Joseph, Austin, Samantha, and Dylan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Beck’s Tribute Center, 405 Fifth Avenue S, Edmonds, WA. Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ramona’s name to Victims of Domestic Violence of Snohomish County (800-799-7233).