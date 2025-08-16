Raise a stein for a good cause at 5th annual Rotary Club of Edmonds Oktoberfest Sept. 19-20

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Mark your calendars for the 5th Annual Rotary Club of Edmonds Oktoberfest Family Festival, returning to the Edmonds Civic Playfield Friday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 20. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Edmonds, this beloved community celebration combines fun, food and fundraising — with proceeds directly supporting local nonprofits.

Festivities begin Friday at 3 p.m., featuring live music, a variety of food vendors and a lively ages 21-plus beer garden. The excitement continues Saturday, starting at noon, offering family friendly activities throughout the day, including games, interactive displays and hands-on crafts — all free of charge.

A festival highlight, the Pet Parade, kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday. Bring your best-dressed pet for a chance to win prizes and steal the show. Registration for the Pet Parade begins at noon Saturday.

The celebration runs until 9:30 p.m. each evening, with ongoing live music, entertainment, and food and beverage options for all tastes.

Edmonds Civic Playfield is located at 6th Avenue North and Sprague Street in downtown Edmonds.

For a full schedule of events and more information, visit edmondsoktoberfest.com.