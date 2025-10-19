Scene nearby: Rain’s no match for costumed mutts during 20th annual Halloween Howl

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Despite the chilly breeze and brief rain Saturday at the Edmonds off-leash dog park, 27 dogs and their humans showed off their costumes at the 20th annual Halloween Howl.

This event was first held in 2006 after the Off Leash Area Edmonds (OLAE) was founded in 2005. All funding from silent auctions are used to maintain the dog park, and local businesses and organizations have donated their products and services at each Halloween Howl.

OLAE spokesperson Diane Buckshnis said that the event raised about $1,200, which will cover the cost of new signage at the dog beach.

This year’s winners are:

Owner and dog combo

First place: Where’s Waldo.

Second place: Athena as police and prisoner.

Third place: Gracie as a biker.

Most original

First place: Sammy as astrodog.

Second place:

Third place: Olive as fall sweater pumpkin spice.

Funniest

First place: Zahra as cowgirl.

Second place: March as Jaws and victim.

Third place: Luci as clown and balloons.

Best in show: Where’s Waldo (again!)