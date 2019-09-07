Rain garden workshop set for Sept. 28 in Mountlake Terrace

A free rain garden workshop is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Community Center (Ballinger Clubhouse) at 23000 Lakeview Drive.

Come learn all about rain gardens and other techniques to reduce your lawn and make your landscape more resilient at this free workshop sponsored by the City of Mountlake Terrace. Training will be provided by the Snohomish Conservation District.

Professionals will be on hand to make your ideas a reality in your own backyard. Also attending will be members of the MLT Ballinger Organic Garden. Learn more on their Facebook event page.

For questions, contact Kate Riley, Snohomish Conservation District Community Engagement Program Manager/Interim District Manager, at 425-377-7004 or [email protected].