Rain doesn’t dampen Halloween spirits at annual Trunk R Treat

Nick Ng

Hip-hop Santa and his little helper. Santa tried to breakdance, but the cardboard was too wet.
For the fourth consecutive year, it rained on Halloween during Mountlake Terrace’s annual Trunk R Treat. However, it didn’t deter hundreds of trunk-r-treaters from getting candies, hot cider and other goodies from local residents and businesses.

Trunk R Treat organizer and Espresso Break owner Maria Ellis said that about 45 cars showed up for this year’s event, compared to nearly 30 last year.

Snap, Crackle and Pop with their elf boss on the right.
Jack, Sally and Zero (center) bring their version of Christmas to Trunk R Treat.
Snow White hugs a giant mug of coffee from Espresso Break.
Another Sally and her skeleton friend offer free root beer to trunk-r-treaters.
“Yo ho ho and a mug of cider!”
Sir Danny Luoma and his “dragon.”

He said that is a pair of real longhorns from a bull on his dad’s Cadillac.
The Espresso Break crew pauses for a Kodak moment.
Getaway Tavern owner Kat Grimes (right) and her husband wonder if a new movie could be made with Jason and dinosaurs.
South County Fire firefighters prepare to deliver
Two MLT residents appear as cast from “Shrek.”
Barbie, Ken and their friend set up their booth.

Dr. Joe Hwang and his assistant are back as themselves.
Sam Doyle gives candy to a Hot Wheeler.

Mamma penguin and her chicks.

As trunk-r-treaters head toward Mountlake Church, some of them stop to play some games to earn double the treats if they win.

A bat tries to catch a fish.
The witch warns the little dinosaur that the candy on the plate may be too sour for her.
“Don’t tell South County Fire.”
An orc offers a bag of popcorn. The contents look questionable.
Trunk-or-treaters line up for a shooting game to win double the treats.
A line of trunk-or-treaters stretches almost to 56th Avenue West.

