Rain doesn’t dampen Halloween spirits at annual Trunk R Treat

For the fourth consecutive year, it rained on Halloween during Mountlake Terrace’s annual Trunk R Treat. However, it didn’t deter hundreds of trunk-r-treaters from getting candies, hot cider and other goodies from local residents and businesses.
Trunk R Treat organizer and Espresso Break owner Maria Ellis said that about 45 cars showed up for this year’s event, compared to nearly 30 last year.
As trunk-r-treaters head toward Mountlake Church, some of them stop to play some games to earn double the treats if they win.
