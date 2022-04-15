‘RACE to be human’ documentary, panel discussion set for April 18

Lynnwood-based Washington Family Engagement is presenting a documentary and panel discussion Monday, April 18 aimed at helping participants have open race and racism discussions in the classroom, the workplace and home to promote empathy and compassion.

The virtual event, which runs from 7-8:45 p.m., will start with the viewing of the 46-minute film, “RACE to be human,” followed by a panel discussion moderated by Dr Tanisha Brandon-Felder, director of equity and engage,ent for the Shoreline School District.

You can register here.