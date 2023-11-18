Questions, answers and pizza at the Mountlake Terrace Vision 2044 Open House

The City of Mountlake Terrace hosted the Vision 2044 Open House Nov. 13 to hear concerns and answer questions about the city’s comprehensive plan.

Councilmember Erin Murray, Deputy City Manager Carolyn Hope, Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz, and Director of Community and Economic Development Christy Osborn were just a few of the staff and council in attendance and answering questions.

Murray said much focus was placed on hearing the community and their needs; the open house is a facet of that outreach. One of the benefits she mentioned was hearing attendees discuss how they navigate the city and the importance of safe walking spaces.

Whiteboards with information were set in the conference room with pens and sticky notes. Guests were encouraged to write questions and suggestions on the notes and stick them to the boards.

“I really like how the citizens can write their thoughts and concerns on each board,” Councilmember Rick Ryan said.

The topics the boards covered were:

-Land use and housing

-Economic vitality

-Transportation

-Transit routes and facilities

-Pedestrian and bike facilities

-Recreation, parks and open space

-Capital facilities and utilities

There were also whiteboards representing the neighborhoods of Mountlake Terrace, Lake Ballinger, Melody Hill, Town Center, Gateway, Cascade View and Cedar Terrace. Residents of those neighborhoods could ask questions and make suggestions for their area.

Attendees were treated to pizza, beverages and cookies.

The Comprehensive Plan is the official document that establishes a series of goals, policies, and benchmarks to guide the city’s future development, including development regulation decisions made by elected officials and local government staff.

The comprehensive planning process builds consensus and commitment on these goals and policies from elected and appointed officials, staff, the overall community, and other interested parties. The final adopted Comprehensive Plan allows the city to be proactive and manage its growth to achieve the community’s vision.

For more information about the 2024 Mountlake Terrace City Comprehensive Plan, click here.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett





