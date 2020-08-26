Qualifying Edmonds School District families advised to register for free meal kits

Before the start of the 2020-21 school year on Sept. 9, Edmonds School District families qualifying for free and reduced meals are encouraged to register to receive free meal kits.

Meal kits with five breakfasts and five lunches will be available free to students who qualify for free meals. Reduced students will pay $2. Full-pay students and non-students can purchase meal kit for $25.

Each transaction will require cross checking each qualified student’s name with those registered. Families planning on picking up meals from school distribution sites are asked to add students’ name to a roster now by clicking here. Registration will only be required once and students will be on the roster until the district returns to in-person instruction. Community locations will be confirmed by the end of the week and added to a survey.

To apply for free or reduced meals, complete this application and turn it in at a meal site. The application is also available in other languages and can be found here. Hard copies of the application can be picked up and turned in at any meal site.