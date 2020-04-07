QFC, Safeway, Fred Meyer announce they are limiting store occupancy, introducing one-way aisles

Starting Tuesday, April 7, all Kroger stores, including QFC and Fred Meyer, will limit occupancy to 50 percent of the building code’s calculated capacity at any given time.
These are the latest measures in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our customers and associates. We continue to be flexible in adjusting our store policies to accomplish this,” said QFC President Chris Albi.
As an illustration of the new limits, he said the standard building capacity for a grocery store is one person per 60 square feet. Under QFC’s new reduced capacity limits, the number will be one person per 120 square feet.
Safeway has also said it would limit the number of customers who can be inside the store at one time. Both grocery store chains also announced they were moving to one-way aisle traffic — at least in some stores — to help keep people separated.