Puyallup Tribe of Indians Charity Trust Board awards Edmonds Schools Foundation $15K to serve vulnerable families

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $15,000 grant from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians Charity Trust Board to support the foundation’s Nourishing Network program.

Each week, the Nourishing Network delivers weekend meal kits to hundreds of students in the Edmonds School District who struggle with food insecurity, wherever they are sheltered. Over the holidays, the Nourishing Network will also provide hundreds of warm holiday meals to families in need, helping to spread joy and provide much needed support over a season that can be difficult for many.

“We are very honored to receive this grant from the Puyallup Tribe,” says Deborah Brandi, Foundation Executive Director. “The grant will help us fill the hunger gap for so many children. We are so thankful for this opportunity and the chance to participate in their ceremony, it’s a tremendous honor.”

The Nourishing Network also provides seven pop-up pantries to help students and families who are struggling toward the end of the month. Additionally, the program provides a nine-week summer meals program to help students over the summer months who don’t have access to free and reduced breakfast and lunch, a program that only runs during the school year.

