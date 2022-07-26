Put your trash out early Wednesday

Waste Management residential drivers will begin an hour early this Wednesday due to the heat, so put your carts out early, the City of Mountlake Terrace said.
Waste Management will send notice to impacted customers ahead of time and post the early start to their service alerts page, the city added.
