Purple lights show support for victims of domestic violence

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is offering purple light bulbs to help residents show support during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is October.

This is the 14th year the department has participated in the campaign called Purple Light Nights. Having the lights visible in homes lets victims and survivors know they are not alone. According to a city announcement, the effort is meant to bring hope to those suffering from abuse by a partner or family member. It also seeks to honor survivors and remember those lost. Community recognition of domestic violence as a social issue can help counter the sense of isolation and shame that abusers use as a form of control.

Residents can use any purple light (black light) bulb. Mountlake Terrace Police have a limited supply for those in city limits. These bulbs may work best in a window-facing lamp if there are any concerns about the front porch or entryway remaining well-lit.

Mountlake Terrace police officers encourage people to call 911 if they see or hear anything that might be violence in a household.

For those looking to get more involved, consider contacting local shelters and nonprofits about donation and volunteering needs. Many of those organizations have been affected by the pandemic.

Anyone interested in participating in Purple Light Nights can contact the city’s Domestic Violence Coordinator Danielle Singson at 425-744-6257. More information about the campaign can be found at www.purplelightnights.org.

Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County (24 Hours)

425-25-ABUSE (425-252-2873)

dvs-snoco.org

City of Mountlake Terrace Domestic Violence Coordinator

425-744-6257

Edmonds College Violence Prevention

www.edcc.edu/violenceprevention