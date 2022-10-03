Purple light nights support domestic violence awareness

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is offering purple light bulbs to help residents show support for Domestic Violence Awareness Month throughout October.

This is the 15th anniversary of Purple Light Nights here in Mountlake Terrace. People install the bulbs to show victims and survivors that they are not alone. The campaign is meant to bring hope to those suffering from abuse by a partner or family member. It also seeks to honor survivors and remember those lost.

To participate, neighbors can install any purple light (black light) bulb. Mountlake Terrace police have a limited supply for those who live in city limits. The bulbs also can be used in a window-facing lamp.

Police officers encourage people to call 911 if they see or hear anything that might be violence in a household.

Anyone interested in participating in Purple Light Nights can contact the city’s Domestic Violence Coordinator Danielle Singson at 425-744-6257. More information about the campaign can be found at www.purplelightnights.org. For another way to get involved, consider contacting local shelters and nonprofits about donation and volunteering needs.