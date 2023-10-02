Purple Light Nights show unity against family violence

The City of Mountlake Terrace has launched its 16th annual Purple Light Nights campaign in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Throughout October, the Mountlake Terrace Police Department has a limited supply of purple lights (black lights) available. Everyone is encouraged to display one in their home as a symbol of unity against family violence.

If you would like a purple light, contact Danielle Singson at 425-744-6257. If you already own one, please display it this month to remember those who have lost their lives, support those who have survived domestic violence and bring hope to those who are still living with abuse.

More information on Purple Light Nights® can be found at www.purplelightnights.org.