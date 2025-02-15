Puget Sound youth invited to enter Edmonds Center for Arts poetry slam competition

Edmonds Center for the Arts invites Puget Sound youth to submit samples of spoken word performance for the WE SPEAK youth poetry slam competition.

ECA’s annual WE SPEAK is a celebration of spoken word poetry and storytelling. The evening integrates critically acclaimed artists alongside talented local youth, providing a platform for artists to respond to issues that impact themselves, their communities, and the world. Past WE SPEAK artists include celebrated poets Anastacia-Reneé, Shane Koyczan, Steve Connell, Ivan Coyote, Kealoha and Chelsey Richardson.

The 2025 Theme is “The Stories We Tell.” You may choose to respond to themes of Identity, Injustice and Mental Health. You may want to tell us what community means to you. Do you have reflections on the history of slam poetry? Are you passionate about politics, the environment or giving voice to marginalization?

The deadline to submit is March 10. Three finalists will be selected to perform their work during WE SPEAK on Thursday, May 1.

The first-place winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The second and third-place winners will each receive a $500 scholarship. All three finalists will participate in a workshop at ECA in the weeks before the performance with a local poet mentor.

Learn more and enter here.