Puget Sound Regional Council seeking comment on funding for community-based transportation improvements

The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) is inviting public comment on two funding programs. Comments are being accepted through March 24, 2022.

PSRC develops policies and coordinates decisions about regional growth, transportation and economic development planning within King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties. It is composed of nearly 100 jurisdictions, including all four counties, cities and towns, ports, state and local transportation agencies and tribal governments within the region.

Nine projects have been recommended for $13.5 million in Transportation Alternative Program funding. This program funds community-based transportation improvements such as bicycle and pedestrian facilities, historic preservation of transportation assets, environmental mitigation, and more. The projects are located in Bellevue, Bothell, Bremerton, Kent, Lynnwood, SeaTac, Shoreline, Tacoma, and Tukwila. View the detailed list.

Eight projects have been recommended for $5.48 million in Rural Town Centers and Corridors Program funding. The program funds projects supporting smaller towns and cities in rural areas of the region. The projects are located in Carnation, King County, Kitsap County, North Bend, Orting, Snohomish, Stanwood, and Sultan. View the detailed list.

Both recommendations include prioritized contingency lists of projects if additional funds become available.

How to make a comment:

Email: tipcomment@psrc.org

U.S. Mail: 1011 Western Ave #500, Seattle, WA 98104

The public comment period will run from now to March 24. Public comments received by March 3 will be provided to the PSRC Transportation Policy Board before it makes a recommendation to the executive board. The executive board is expected to finalize the project lists at its meeting on March 24.