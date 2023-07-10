Puget Sound Camera Club exhibit at Edmonds Waterfront Center now through Oct. 3

A new gallery exhibition at the Edmonds Waterfront Center features work by 19 members of the Edmonds-based Puget Sound Camera Club.

The 36 works displayed feature a variety of photographic styles and subjects, and nearly all are for sale. The exhibit runs through Oct. 3.

The camera club’s presentation is the latest in a series of three-month exhibits by regional arts organizations hosted in the dedicated gallery space at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

Chris Currie, president of the Puget Sound Camera Club, describes the group as a vibrant, welcoming community of photographers. Although based in Edmonds, it draws members from across the region and the U.S.

The club, open to photographers of all skill levels, encourages a free exchange of ideas on both the artistic and technical aspects of photography. Members can show their latest work and receive constructive feedback from experienced commentators.

Each month, the club hosts two meetings: a “Digital Projection Night” in which members can participate either in person or via Zoom, and a “Print Night” that is in-person only. The club meets at Maplewood Presbyterian Church, 19523 84th Ave. W.. Edmonds, but is not affiliated with any religious organization.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) is open for EWC programs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and for City of Edmonds programs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday.