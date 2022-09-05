Puget Sound Bird Fest coming to Edmonds Sept. 10-11

Attention bird watchers: A reminder that the 2022 Puget Sound Bird Fest is coming to Edmonds Sept. 10-11. This beloved fall tradition will return in person for nature lovers throughout the Pacific Northwest with two days of speakers, guided walks, field trips, boat tours, exhibits, and educational activities for children and adults.

The 2022 event will kick off Saturday with early-morning guided walks offered by the Pilchuck Audubon Society followed by a keynote address by swan biologist Martha Jordan at 10 a.m. in the Edmonds Plaza Room. In her special presentation, “Washington’s Swans and Snow Geese: Connections to land use, agriculture, and dairy farms,” Jordan will explore how changes in agriculture and land use practices will affect the distribution and population dynamics of wintering waterfowl in Washington, as well as the farms and farmers themselves.

The Edmonds Library will host a special Bird Fest Family Storytime on Saturday, then families can head next door to the Bird Fest Exhibits Hall at the Frances Anderson Center for hands-on learning and exploration. Booths staffed by representatives from regional conservation organizations, artists, scientists, and select vendors will be open all day Saturday, and guests can enjoy presentations on backyard birding, local birding hotspots, and more in the Edmonds Plaza Room.

For folks wanting to get outside, Bird Fest offers opportunities throughout the weekend including guided nature walks at parks and viewing stations in and around Edmonds, field workshops on bird identification, nature photography, and a Sunday boat cruise to Protection Island.

Many Bird Fest activities are free and open to the public, with some activities requiring a small fee and/or pre-registration. For more information visit the Bird Fest website at www.pugetsoundbirdfest.org, or find us on Facebook and/or Instagram.