Puget Sound Artists’ Gift Show celebrates 18th year with 25 women artists

What do an underwater photographer, nursing student, art supply store owner, cancer patient, octogenarian, and school lunch lady all have in common? They are also all artists participating in the 18th annual Puget Sound Artists’ Gift Show, set for Saturday, Nov. 17 in the ArtWorks Building, 201 2nd Ave S. in downtown Edmonds. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; there is free lot and on-street parking and free admission.

This year’s show celebrates 25 local professional women artists, each with great personal stories and backgrounds that influence their work.

Mary Bess Johnson has traveled to the tropics and Antarctica with scuba gear and underwater cameras to capture images of underwater sea creatures. She’s transferred images onto scarves, glass plates, and coasters. Tracy Kay Felix, owner of ArtSpot, just returned from an artist’s adventure in Morocco and will be offering small-scale encaustics, and acrylic paintings. When not in clinicals or the lab studying to become a nurse, Annie Childs straps on her camera and heads to iconic Northwest landmarks. Her photos are available on bookmarks, greeting cards or in matted prints.

Member of the Seattle Weaver’s Guild and longtime Edmonds resident Judy Bracik uses her weaving as a tool for healing as she battles multiple myeloma. The patterns, textures and color in Judy’s scarves reflect her strength and beauty. Retired yarn store owner Jean Goodfellow just couldn’t put down her knitting needles, and in her mid-80s she’s still creating fun colorful hats, scarves, glovelets, sweaters and boot cuffs. Not your usual lunch lady, Happi Favro — a retired tea room owner — now splits her time between serving school lunches and creating the most joyful paper-crafted party favors, centerpieces, party hats and present toppers.

“This is a wonderful chance to give gifts that have soul,” said show organizer and local potter Barb Goodfellow Childs. “Each item purchased supports a local woman artist who has put a part of themselves into that gift. It supports a student, a mom, a small business owner, a widow, a retired doctor, an author and others. It’s inspiring to see so much talent from such amazing women in one place.”

The show also includes gifts of pottery, fused and kiln-worked glass, felted hats, beaded and hand-crafted jewelry, watercolor, acrylic and pen and ink originals, print and cards, and garden art. To complement the art, customers can also buy locally made chocolates and locally grown honey, custom blended teas, natural soaps, scrubs and oils.

Preview the show and more artists at www.childspottery.com/puget-sound-artists-gift-show or find the show on Facebook.