PUD’s outage map to have improved capabilities this storm season

In anticipation of storm season, Snohomish County PUD has made significant upgrades to its outage map to ensure customers have the most up-to-date information on outages and restoration efforts during a major storm event.

Now when customers experience an outage they can sign up for outage text alerts to stay updated on their specific outage, according to a news release.

Customers can opt-in to text alerts through the PUD’s outage map and self-service phone system. To receive text alerts, report your outage on the PUD’s outage map and click the box (see photo) to opt-in to outage text alerts. On the phone, call 425-783-1001 and opt-in to text alerts when you report your outage.

Currently the PUD must suspend the map’s estimated time of restoration (ETR) tool during major storm events. This storm season, the PUD will update a customer’s estimated time of restoration via text message (if they’ve opted in) and on the outage map when a PUD crew is assigned to their outage. This will give customers more information on when their outage will be restored and allow them to better make plans.

Also during large storms or significant outage events, the PUD will provide regular updates on the outage map to ensure customers have the most up-to-date information on outages in their area. These updates will focus on restoration efforts, damage assessments and crew locations.

The PUD encourages customers to be prepared for outages during storm season. Here are tips on how to ensure you’re ready before a storm hits:

• Build an emergency preparedness kit. Make sure to include a 3-5-day supply of non-perishable food and water, flashlights, First Aid kit, battery powered lights, any prescription medications and more.

• Make sure to charge up battery-powered devices if a storm is in the forecast. This includes phones, tablets, battery packs and lights.

• If you have special medical needs or power is a necessity, consider a backup generator or prepare a secondary location with friends or family or at a hotel in case of an extended outage.

For more information, visit www.snopud.com.