PUD reports power outage in South Snohomish County

Amid gusty winds, thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers in Edmonds. Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace lost their power Monday afternoon — with restoration expected in a few hours, PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney said.

As of around 5 p.m. Monday, PUD’s operations team was investigating the outages, “but one of them involves wires down and a job with access issues,” Swaney said. “We have a crew being called out now and the fire department is on scene. Right now we estimate that it will be a few hours until we get the customers affected by that outage restored,” he added.

“As always we ask customers stay at least 30 feet away from downed wires and call 911 if they come across them,” Swaney said.

You can report outages via the Snohomish County PUD outage map.