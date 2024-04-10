PUD launches TREE Power grant program

Snohomish County PUD announced Wednesday — Washington State Arbor Day — the launch of Tree Relief for Energy Efficiency (TREE) Power.

TREE Power is a pilot program designed to provide funding support for selected tree planting projects in public green spaces and urban areas, according to a news release.

The goal of these projects is to help promote energy efficiency by reducing the heat retention of buildings and pavement to mitigate air conditioning (AC) loads.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, trees can reduce the ambient temperature of an area by two to nine degrees Fahrenheit due to the shade they create, reducing the need for air conditioning.

“We’ve seen an increase in AC loads in our service territory over the last five years and we anticipate that the prevalence of air conditioning in our region will continue to grow in the coming decade,” said John Haarlow, CEO/General Manager.

“The PUD is always looking for new ways to encourage conservation so that we can mitigate load growth and avoid the need to invest in expensive new infrastructure. The TREE Power program is a great example of how a relatively small investment in sustainability can potentially result in big savings for our customers.”

For the 2024 pilot year, the PUD is able to fund three to five projects up to $10,000 each. Funding is available for non-profit organizations and public agencies for tree planting on publicly accessible land within the PUD service territory.

Applicants can learn more about the program, apply, and view the PUD’s Heat Map (identifying areas with the greatest potential for conservation) and list of recommended trees at snopud.com/TREEpower.

Potential applicants can contact treepower@snopud.com with any questions.