PUD Introduces new squirrel mascots Zip and Zap

Thanks to input from customers and employees, Snohomish County PUD’s new squirrel mascots now have names: Zip and Zap.

Next up, the utility will be working to bring Zip and Zap to life at community events and through publications and media.

“Zip and Zap will allow us to share important messages about electrical safety, environmental stewardship and conservation in new and fun ways,” said Julee Cunningham, the PUD’s director of communications, marketing and business readiness. “We want to thank everyone who took the time to participate in choosing our new mascots. Zip and Zap cannot wait to engage with you out in the community.”

The PUD said it looks forward to introducing Zip and Zap at community events and in educational materials later this year.