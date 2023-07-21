PUD implements new approach to keep power on during heat events

Starting July 23, Snohomish County PUD will no longer disconnect residential customers’ electricity or water service for the duration of high-heat events. Additionally, the PUD will reconnect any previously disconnected electric and water service when requested by customers during high-heat events.

The new approach recognizes that customer access to electricity and water for the duration of critical high-heat events is a safety issue for the PUD and its customers, communities, and employees. The PUD will utilize the National Weather Service’s heat-related alerts to identify when to stop disconnections and reconnect existing disconnected customers. Information alerting customers to request reconnection for the duration of heat events will be posted on the PUD’s website, Facebook and Twitter accounts when a heat advisory is active.

“Safety is our number one value at the PUD, and this new policy helps us to ensure the safety of the people we serve in Snohomish County and Camano Island,” said PUD CEO/General Manager John Haarlow.

The new approach also puts the PUD in compliance with the latest rules governing all utilities in Washington state. Earlier this year, the PUD encouraged and aided the development of recently passed state legislation that sets thresholds for high-heat events, prohibits utilities from terminating utility service due to non-payment, and allows disconnected customers to request reconnection during high-heat events.

The PUD cares deeply about being a good neighbor and supporting our customers. Customers at risk of falling behind on their bills can visit snopud.com/assistance or call 425-783-1000 to get information about bill stabilization and assistance.

Customers can find more information on heat events and how/when to request reconnection by visiting snopud.com/heatadvisory.