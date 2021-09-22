PUD has options for customers behind on electric, water bills

With Gov. Jay Inslee’s utility shut-off moratorium ending Sept. 30, Snohomish County PUD customers who are behind on their bills are encouraged to reach out for assistance to help get back on track and save future time and stress.

“Due to the pandemic, we know there are many customers with varying circumstances who might need assistance,” said John Haarlow, PUD CEO/General Manager. “We want every customer who feels they might need help to pay their bill or manage a balance to reach out to us. Assistance is only a phone call away.

PUD customer service representatives have numerous options to help customers stay current on their electric and water bills. Customers can take advantage of extended payment arrangements, generous payment plans to help customers stretch balances, and reduced bills for income-qualified customers.

PUD customers are encouraged to call Customer Service at 425-783-1000 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) for assistance.

After the utility shut-off moratorium expires, the PUD does not plan to immediately return to the prior disconnection process. Instead, the PUD desires to continue to reach out proactively to customers and help those who are experiencing financial hardship return to manageable balances. The PUD is also partnering with local agencies to connect customers with available federal grant money to ensure as many customers as possible can be reached.

“This assistance is not one-size-fits-all,” said Pam Baley, PUD Assistant General Manager of Customer and Energy Services. “If a customer is struggling with a balance it’s important to contact us so we can find the best solution for their individual situation. Our goal is to meet customers where their needs are, whether that means help with payment arrangements, financial assistance or energy saving products.”

Customers can access their account information through the MySnoPUD customer portal. MySnoPUD gives customers 24/7 secure access to their account, including account balance, payments and billing history. A recent upgrade allows PUD customers to access and initiate payment arrangements on MySnoPUD.