PUD Community Solar program open house in Mountlake Terrace March 14

Snohomish County PUD is planning to launch its first Community Solar program in April 2019, and is hosting an open house about it at the Mountlake Terrace Library March 14.

Community solar programs make it easier for customers to benefit from solar energy by purchasing “units” at a community site — in this case, the solar array will be located next to the PUD’s Clean Energy Technology Center (to be built in 2020), at 17601 59th Ave, Arlington, 98223. The site is across from the Arlington Airport.

All customers can participate — even those who rent, live in an apartment, or who would rather not put solar panels on their own home.

All Snohomish County PUD customers with an active account in good standing are eligible to purchase units in the Community Solar program. The only exception are PUD customers who are currently participating in the PUD’s net metering program.

The March 14 open house at the Mountlake Terrace Library will run from 5:30-7 p.m., with short presentations at 5:30 and 6:15 p.m. The library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.