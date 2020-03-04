Public Storage on 66th Ave W to be expanded with 4-story building

Plans are underway for the the Public Storage site at 21818 66th Ave. W. to be redeveloped, Next MLT reports. The project will include demolishing five existing single-story buildings (self-storage units and commercial spaces) and constructing a four-story and a one-story self-storage building.

The project includes construction of stormwater facilities, landscaping and frontage improvements along 66th Ave. W. Frontage improvements include a 7.5-foot sidewalk and 5-foot planter strip. The property currently has a 5-foot sidewalk along 66th Avenue West.