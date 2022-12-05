Public menorah-lighting ceremony in Lynnwood Dec. 18

Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County invites all to celebrate the Festival of Lights with the 11th annual Menorah Lighting and Celebration at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The event will feature the lighting of the 9-footMenorah, holiday treats, face painting, personal Menorah kits and a Hanukkah musical performance by the Seattle-based Klez Katz Klezmer band. Remarks will be offered by Rabbi Berel Paltiel of the Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County and local officials.

“The menorah serves as a symbol of our community’s dedication to preserve and encourage the rights of every human being, including the liberty of all its citizens to worship G‑d freely, openly, and with pride,” Paltiel said. “This is true especially in America, a nation that was founded upon and vigorously protects the right of every person to practice his or her faith free from restraint and persecution.”

The Menorah lighting is part of the worldwide Hanukkah campaign, launched in 1973, that highlights and encourages the central theme of the holiday — publicizing the story of the Hanukkah miracle.

“The message of Hanukkah is the message of light,” added Paltiel. “The nature of light is that it is always victorious over darkness. A small amount of light dispels a lot of darkness. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”

Lynnwood’s menorah is one of more than 15,000 large public menorahs sponsored by Chabad in more than 100 countries around the world, including in front of landmarks such as the White House and the Eiffel Tower, helping children and adults of all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message

Learn more at www.JewishSnohomish.com/menorah.