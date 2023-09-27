Public meetings to start Sept. 27 for Vision 2044 in Mountlake Terrace

An important public process is starting that will guide the next 20 years of growth and policy in the City of Mountlake Terrace.

Vision 2044, also known as the Comprehensive Plan, makes sure the city is following state laws around growth, public policy and development regulation. The project will continue into late 2024, with many opportunities for residents and others to get involved.

The Comprehensive Plan Advisory Group, a new volunteer committee, will hold its first meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at City Hall and via Zoom. The group offers diverse representation from throughout the community. All of its meetings are open to the public, with time for public comment. This first gathering will focus on introductions, followed by state and regional planning requirements.

Another important date is Oct. 4. That’s when the City Council, the Planning Commission and the advisory group will host a Comprehensive Plan 101 workshop starting at 6:30 p.m. This meeting also is open to the public.

The next advisory group meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, with subsequent meetings on the first Wednesday of every month.

As Vision 2044 gets further underway, learn more at www.cityofmlt.com/vision2044. Sign up for text and email updates at www.cityofmlt.com/notifyme.