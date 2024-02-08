Public meeting Feb. 13 to highlight design for phase 2 Evergreen Playfield improvements

Join the City of Mountlake Terrace for a public meeting Tuesday, Feb. 13 on the design of phase 2 improvements for the Evergreen Playfield Complex. Come learn about the upcoming project and what’s in store for the ballfield and tennis courts.

Staff and design consultant Robert W. Droll Landscape Architects will present at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall.The Evergreen Playfield Complex is an 8-acre site with tennis courts, a multi-purpose synthetic turf field, ADA restrooms, concession stand, baseball/softball fields, broadcast booth, maintenance buildings and a playground with features for all ages.

Evergreen Playfield #3, or Enbom Field, is ball diamond located at the corner of 56th Avenue West and 224th Street Southwest Ave. The facility has a traditional dirt infield with grass outfield, wood light poles and metal halide lighting fixtures designed and constructed in the late 1970s. According to the city, this facility does not meet current ADA standards nor is it efficient to maintain due to its aging infrastructure. Just east of the ballfield are four tennis courts (a triple court and single court) with outdated lighting, fencing and need for accessibility improvements.

The city was awarded multiple grants in 2021 and 2022 to convert the ballfield into a modern facility that can withstand rainy weather and refresh the tennis courts. Plans call for the existing dirt infield to be converted to synthetic turf with a grass outfield. The fencing, dugouts, backstop and lighting system around the field will be upgraded and replaced. The existing broadcast booth and built-in bleacher areas will be demolished allowing for regrading and new accessible pathways with metal bleachers.

A second segment of this project will renovate the tennis courts. The existing tennis courts will be repaired, resurfaces and lined. The fencing and lighting system for the tennis courts will also be upgraded. Pathways and parking around both facilities will be upgraded to provide accessibility. Additionally, the concession/restroom building and maintenance building will be replaced with new structures and accessible pathways.

The total estimated project cost is $2.8 million, with an estimated completion date of December 2024.

Mountlake Terrace City Hall is located at 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. You can also watch the meeting virtually via Zoom. The city reminds those planning to attend remotely to take note of recent changes to public forums. You can join the chat on Zoom, and staff will read those questions and comments aloud, but you won’t be able to address the audience in real time. “This is an unfortunate step we had to take after recent incidents of hate speech,” the city said.