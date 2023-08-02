Public meeting Aug. 9 to discuss Ballinger Park viewing platform, trails

A public meeting is set for Wednesday, Aug. 9 to discuss the City of Mountlake Terrace’s upcoming Ballinger Park Viewing Platform and Trails project. City staff and design consultant Berger Partnership will present an overview of the project goals, give a status update and seek feedback through an online survey.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace City Hall with an opportunity to review maps and graphics. A hybrid (virtual and in-person) presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. Find the Zoom link at www.citymlt.com/2138.

The Ballinger Park Viewing Platform and Trails project will install pathways connecting the Interurban Trail to a new viewing platform over the lake. The trails will also provide access to the flyover boardwalk and the Hall Creek bridge crossing, both currently under construction. Additionally the project will create a new wider, accessible entrance into the park from the Interurban Trail.

After the presentation, a public survey will be conducted to collect input and feedback.

A second public meeting will be scheduled later in the design process.

For more information, contact Jeff Betz, Recreation and Parks Director, at 425-640-3101,jbetz@mltwa.gov.