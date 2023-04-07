Public meeting April 19 to review proposals for new art installation

A new art installation is coming to Mountlake Terrace, and the public is invited to review the proposals during a meeting Wednesday, April 19.

Artwork will be a key part of a pedestrian plaza at the southwest corner of 236th Street Southwest and Van Ry Boulevard, across from future light rail.

A public meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. April 19 at City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W. Presentations will start at 6 p.m., with about 30 minutes for each artist’s proposal.

The city issued a Call For Artists in October, drawing 30 submissions. An artist selection panel then chose four finalists.

“We saw so many wonderful ideas, bringing in different perspectives from throughout the visual arts,” said Renee Norton, a recreation supervisor who is the staff liaison to the Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission. “For the public meeting, the finalists were invited to bring models, slideshows and other visual means. We hope people will attend, and through this process find a sense of ownership and connection with the chosen work.”

The arts advisory commission will review the feedback from the meeting and make a recommendation to the Mountlake Terrace City Council.

The future plaza, a 2,000-square-foot hardscaped area, is part of the city’s $5 million Transit Connection Corridor Project. A naming process for the pedestrian plaza will take place later this year, followed by construction in 2024.