Public invited to visioning meeting Feb. 24 for Ballinger Park accessible playground

After a year-long delay due to COVID-19, the visioning meeting for the new Ballinger Park Universally Accessible Playground is set for Wednesday, Feb.24 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

A Universally Accessible Playground incorporates functional play for all ages and abilities by including various principles of design. The goal of the meeting is to gather public ideas on a clear community vision for the playground which will include potential themes, age and challenge levels, surfacing, shade and inclusive elements.

The playground will be located in the southeast portion of Ballinger Park (23000 Lakeview Dr.) near the boat launch parking lot. A separate project includes an asphalt pathway that will lead from the boat launch parking lot to the playground and then to the Senior Center/Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse to the north.

This project is assisted by a $250,000 federal grant, which is 50% percent of its total construction cost. Also, the Hazel Miller Foundation has contributed $250,000 to round out the project funding.

For more information and access to the public meeting, visit www.cityofmlt.com/2041. If you have any questions, email jbetz@mltwa.gov or call 425-640-3101.