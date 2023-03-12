Public invited to take survey on designs for MLT Transit Connections Project

This project will design and construct trail upgrades at Veterans Memorial Park and install a 2,000- square-foot pedestrian plaza, with the overall goal of providing an improved experience for those accessing the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center.

Trail upgrades at Veterans Memorial Park include lighting and paving selected pathways while minimizing slopes where able.

The pedestrian plaza is adjacent to the Mountlake Terrace light rail station, just east of I-5, situated at the corner of 236th Street Southwest and Van Ry Boulevard. It incorporates various seating elements along with lighting and landscaping. The plaza will serve as a gathering and welcoming place for commuters, providing a gateway to Mountlake Terrace as the first Lynnwood Link light rail stop in Snohomish County.

The City of Mountlake Terrace has contracted with Otak, Inc., to complete the design of this project. Sound Transit, Puget Sound Regional Council and legislative funding will provide support with the design and construction of these elements.

Design work will continue into spring 2023. Construction will take place in 2023-24 and be completed by the start of light rail service.