Public invited to Q&A session with State 1st District legislators at UW Bothell Jan. 9

The public is invited to attend a question-and-answer session with Washington State 1st District Sen. Guy Palumbo and Reps Shelley Kloba and Rep. Derek Stanford at the University of Washington Bothell, from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9 at Mobius Hall, UW Bothell/Cascadia College.

Cascadia College President Eric Murphy will facilitate the discussion. The public is invited to hear about key issues of the 2019 legislative session and get their questions answered.

Free event parking available at the North Parking Garage. You can find a campus map and directions here.