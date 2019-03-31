Public invited to help during Rotary clubs’ Interurban Trail cleanup April 13

Local Rotary Clubs are joining forces on Saturday, April 13 for a Day of Work to clean up portions of the Interurban Trail that run through Shoreline, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace — and the public is invited to help.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 13.

The Edmonds Rotary Noon Club will cover North Section 2, while the Alderwood Terrace Rotary Club will cover North Section 3. (See map below.)

If you want to assist, meet at Ballinger Commons Leasing Office, 2405 N. 202nd Pl. in Shoreline. Bring your own water bottle. Clean-up supplies and snacks will be provided.