Public invited to hear I-405/SR 167 updates at Dec. 11 virtual meeting with program executives

The public is invited to attend a meeting with the Interstate 405/State Route 167 Corridor Program Executive Advisory Group Monday, Dec. 11, to learn more about work occurring across the 50-plus-mile corridor.

The Washington State Department of Transportation’s I-405/SR 167 Corridor Program includes coordinated projects that advance the state’s vision of a multimodal corridor system that will move people more reliably via express toll lanes, bus rapid transit, general-purpose lanes and trails.

During the advisory group’s meeting, WSDOT Assistant Secretary for Urban Mobility, Access and Megaprograms Julie Meredith and the program team will share results from the recent analysis performed by the Office of the State Treasurer in support of the I-405/SR 167 team’s update to the program’s financial plan.

The I-405/SR 167 Executive Advisory Group was created to guide WSDOT in developing and implementing the I-405 Master Plan and the SR 167 Master Plan. The group is composed of transportation agency representatives and elected leaders along I-405 and SR 167.

I-405/SR 167 Executive Advisory Group meeting

When: 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, Dec. 11

Where: Online meeting using Zoom

Details: Attending online requires registering for the Zoom meeting.

To provide verbal comments during the meeting, registration is required. Then, send an email to sign up to provide public comment. Include name and contact information before 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11.

Minutes and meeting materials will be posted to the Executive Advisory Group webpage.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. The Department of Commerce provides a list of drive-in Wi-Fi hotspots.