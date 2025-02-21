Public invited to explore human story during anthropology open house at Edmonds College Feb. 28, March 7

The Anthropology department at Edmonds College is hosting two free open houses for the public on Friday, Feb. 28, and Friday, March. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The college will hold the event on campus in Mountlake Terrace Hall, room 220.

Guests may drop in and explore the human story at the lab where they will see all the amazing artifacts and models used daily to teach students in anthropology courses, including a replica of Lucy, the first hominin species.

“Students and guests visiting our collection can expect to encounter ancient human ancestors, fascinating primate cousins and real artifacts from our recent archaeological excavations,” said Anthropology Department Head Ashley Pickard. “It’s a fun and informative lab experience where visitors learn a lot of interesting tidbits and may leave surprised to see just how short Ned the Neanderthal really is.”

Edmonds College offers anthropology courses in archaeology, bioanthropology, linguistics, cultural anthropology and human ecology. These courses meet many requirements for students outside the field.

“Anthropology isn’t just for future anthropologists—its holistic approach provides valuable real-world skills and perspectives that support success in any career,” said Pickard. “The Anthropology Lab Open House is a chance for all students to explore how our courses can enhance their academic and professional journeys.”

Short-term visitors may park in Lot L (colored pink on the map, SE corner). Security officers monitor Lot L for “short-term visitor only” parking. Visitors may visit the security office for a permit if Lot L is full. Additional visitor parking with a visitor permit may be available in lots K and P.