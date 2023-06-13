Public invited to Daybreakers’ WINGO June 23

Looking for a fun night out? Look no farther than the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club’s big fundraising party — WINGO.

Join your friends at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23 at the Edmonds Yacht Club, 326 Admiral Way, for an unforgettable evening of bingo, wine and whiskey tastings, mouthwatering hors d’oeuvres, a cash drawing, local celebrities, a silent auction and more. Adults only, of course.

This one-of-a-kind fun event is an opportunity to help the Daybreakers create good here at home and in the world. The club invites you to “Give more so the Daybreakers can help more.”

Tickets, including two bingo cards, three drink samples and free hors d’oeuvres, are available at www.daybreakersrotary.com/events/wingo or by phone at 206-335-9665.