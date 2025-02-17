Public invited to bilingual community conversation with city Feb. 23

The public is invited to attend a bilingual community conversation in English and Spanish from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

As part of the city’s ongoing series of free, interactive gatherings between city staff and people from all backgrounds, the City of Mountlake Terrace is collaborating with the Snohomish County Health Department for a joint conversation about public health and personal experiences in English and Spanish.

Leaders from the city and representatives from the health department will be present to establish an open dialogue with residents and offer informational resources.

After these conversations, staff will review the data and share the common themes heard. Shared feedback will also be incorporated into future work plans or applicable strategic plans for 2025 and beyond.

Refreshments will be provided. Child care is available upon request.

More information is available here.