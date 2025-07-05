Public invited as Terrace’s Phillips to be honored with boys basketball hall of fame induction July 15

Johnny Phillips of Mountlake Terrace High School’s boys baskeball program is among the Class of 2025 coaches to be inducted into the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame during the organization’s Tuesday, July 15 banquet at Nile Shrine Golf Course in Mountlake Terrace.

The social hour starts at 5 p.m. and the Hall of Fame ceremony begins at 6 p.m. at the golf course, located at 6601 244th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace.

Phillips will join assistant coaches John Felton of Eisenhower High School, Dave Pickering of Lake Stevens High School and Ken Victor of Lynden High School in being honored. In addition, head coaches Steve Johnson of Jackson High School and Scott Orness of North Kitsap High School will be inducted.

The late Jim Marsh will receive the “Ed & Shirley Pepple Award.” Meridian High School coach Shane Stacy will be presented the “Pat Fitterer You Gotta Love It Award.” The 2025 Washington State “John Wooden Award” will be awarded to Kellen Drake, head basketball coach at Wenatchee High School.

Phillips was elevated to the head coaching position at Mountlake Terrace High School in 2024 after 26 years serving as an assistant coach in the boys basketball program. Learn more in our earlier story here. He is the fourth Mountlake Terrace High School coach to be inducted in the WIBCA Hall of Fame after former head coaches Roger Ottmar and Nalin Sood and former assistant coach Greg Wirtz.